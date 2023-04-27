Syverson Strege & Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 590,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 225,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,915. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.