Syverson Strege & Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.88. 3,155,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

