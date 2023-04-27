Syverson Strege & Co Sells 4,130 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. American Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.53. 1,640,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

