Syverson Strege & Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $203.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,176. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.77. The company has a market capitalization of $278.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

