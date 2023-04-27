T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Down 0.2%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.42. 15,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 521% from the average session volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 4.84% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

