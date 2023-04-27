Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-1.90 for the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 1,184,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

