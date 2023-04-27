Tangible (TNGBL) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $3.24 or 0.00011185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $105.39 million and $3,320.45 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.13119417 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $114.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

