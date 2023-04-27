Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $155.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

