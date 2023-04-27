Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.57

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.57 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 73.30 ($0.92). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.94), with a volume of 965,654 shares changing hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £474.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7,650.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Target Healthcare REIT

In related news, insider Richard Cotton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($25,103.03). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

