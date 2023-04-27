Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Taylor Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:TAYD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

