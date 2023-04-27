Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 1,328,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,367. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

