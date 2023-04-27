TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 29,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 203,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.