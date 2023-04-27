TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $192.14. 750,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,314. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

