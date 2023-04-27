TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $91.29 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $91,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.