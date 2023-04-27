TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $577,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,468,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $24.51. 32,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

