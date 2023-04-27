TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 207,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.