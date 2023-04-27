TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,472. The stock has a market cap of $309.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.