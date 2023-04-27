TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,256 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,296. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.24.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.