TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.54. 2,055,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $107.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

