Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.90.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 916,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,495. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$66.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

