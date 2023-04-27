Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.70)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of TDOC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,803,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,865. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Stories

