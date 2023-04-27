Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,345. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.48.
About Telecom Italia
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIIAY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.