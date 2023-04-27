Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,345. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.48.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

(Get Rating)

Read More

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.