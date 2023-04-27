Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.00-19.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.15. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.56-4.66 EPS.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $407.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,488. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $460.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.80 and its 200 day moving average is $411.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $487.00.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

