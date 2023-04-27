Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $4.56-4.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.46. 159,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,115. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $460.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.94.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

