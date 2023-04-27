Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

TELNY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,332. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 39.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELNY shares. UBS Group raised Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pareto Securities cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

