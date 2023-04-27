Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TELNY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,332. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 39.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.
