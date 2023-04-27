Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telkonet Price Performance

TKOI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 87,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Telkonet has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

