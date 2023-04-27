Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.15. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares trading hands.

Telstra Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Get Telstra alerts:

Telstra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5949 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Telstra’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.