Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in April

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Temenos Trading Up 3.7 %

TMSNY traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124. Temenos has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

