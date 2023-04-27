Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TS. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.83. 4,492,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

