Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TNC opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tennant has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

