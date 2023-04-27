Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.60 million.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.28. 2,350,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,567. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.