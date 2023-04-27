Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.60 million.
Teradyne Price Performance
Shares of TER traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.28. 2,350,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,567. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.