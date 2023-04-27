Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $324.25 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Terra has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $324.25 million and approximately $54.23 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00004291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003927 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 260,557,581 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.