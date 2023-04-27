TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0197

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $193.22 million and $30.90 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00060218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001158 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,196,324 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,962,651 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.