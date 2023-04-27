Tether Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45.81 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Tether has a total market cap of $81.63 billion and $45.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001208 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,090,638,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,591,507,220 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
