Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,752,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,361,410 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

