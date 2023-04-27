TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$180.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.10.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFII stock traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$138.31. 350,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$148.00. TFI International has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Activity at TFI International
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.