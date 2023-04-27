TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$180.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.10.

TFII stock traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$138.31. 350,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$148.00. TFI International has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

In other TFI International news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total value of C$1,727,260.00. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. Also, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total value of C$1,727,260.00. Insiders purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

