The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

BA opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

