The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,064.80

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,064.80 ($13.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,085 ($13.55). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.36), with a volume of 25,346 shares traded.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £450.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,187.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.15. The Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 26,250.00%.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

