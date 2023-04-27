The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lessened by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

SCHW traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,644,482. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.