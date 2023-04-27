The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,631,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

