The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 131,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

EL stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.