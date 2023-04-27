The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 309.1% in April

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

