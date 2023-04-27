The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $288.07 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

