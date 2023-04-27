The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a growth of 289.1% from the March 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
The India Fund Price Performance
Shares of IFN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 57,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,917. The India Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The India Fund (IFN)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.