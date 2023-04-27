The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a growth of 289.1% from the March 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of IFN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 57,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,917. The India Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The India Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The India Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The India Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The India Fund by 306.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100,570 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The India Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

