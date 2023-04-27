The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 17.3% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 15.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

About Lion Electric

NYSE LEV opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.10. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

