The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Short Interest Update

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTLPO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.