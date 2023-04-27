The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61. The company has a market cap of $364.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,726. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

