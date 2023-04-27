The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,726. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.