The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.14. 2,383,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,222,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $179.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.