Theta Fuel Trading Down 2.5% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $308.09 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00059934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00039062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,115,888,765 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

